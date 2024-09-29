Sophie Turner makes confession about parenting after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finalized their divorce on September 10, 2024

Sophie Turner is being vocal about the struggles of being a single mom, after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Turner, 28, and Jonas share the custody of their two daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, since the pair finalized their divorce on September 10, 2024.

The Game of Thrones star opened up about it in connection with her upcoming TV series Joan, where she plays Britain's notorious jewel thief of the same name, who was also a single mother.

Speaking with The Sunday Times about the role, she said, “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it.”

“It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter," she explained. "It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

The actress played Joan amid her divorce last year, and said it “gave me a lot of strength.”

“Joan changed me quite a lot,” Turner shared. “From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”

“She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag,” she joked.

She also reflected on how the criticism around motherhood hasn’t improved since the ‘80s.

“There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood,” Sophie Turner told The Sunday Times. “You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”