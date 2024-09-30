Prince Harry reasons for going solo in the US revealed: Insider

Prince Harry’s real reasons for taking on more solo ventures away from his Montecito mansion has just come to light.

News of all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the couple’s social circle.

According to their findings, during an interview with Hello! It was revealed that “Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell.”

“Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact.”

For those unversed, this update has come shortly after the duo started taking on more and more engagements separately, like Prince Harry’s event for Travalyst, the Archewell Foundation's Parents Network, The Halo Trust, the Clinton Global Initiative and Sentebale.

The couple's new ventures are also coinciding with the Duke's upcoming trip back to the UK, for which he has been relying on former aides and old pals to try and 'rehabilitate' his image.