David Beckham reacts to Prince William's 'exciting' announcement as Harry arrives in UK

David Beckham, who once shared close friendship with Prince Harry, has expressed his thoughts after Prince William made an 'exciting' announcement as duke is set to arrive in Britain today.

The future king took to social media and shared his photos, recording for an Earthshot Prize project.

The Prince of Wales is seen standing under a large black umbrella in the pouring rain in woodland.

Prince William is pictured smiling as he rested the umbrella handle on his right shoulder.

Sporting a navy blue rain jacket, Prince William donned casual attire and also uploaded a secondary picture showing that cameras were focusing on him delivering a message.

The Prince captioned the post, “Filming for a very special @earthshotprize project earlier today.”

Commenting on it, The Earthshot Prize said, “the Exciting things to come.”



Fans and friends also reacted to Prince William’s announcement by dropping sweet comments.

David Beckham, who is very close to the future king, also reacted to the announcement by pressing the heart button.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is due to arrive in UK today for a charity event in London.