Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater against tabloid rumours

Ariana Grande has finally talked about her relationship with Ethan Slater.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ariana has addressed the speculations about her romance with Ethan.

The singer, 31, set the record straight on the rumours indicating that Ethan "stepped out" on his wife, Lilly Jay, to date her.

The couple met on the set of Wicked, where Ariana plays Glinda and Ethan portrays Boq.

At the time, Ethan was married to Lilly, his wife of four years, and Ariana had split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. After their relationship became public, the actor filed for divorce, sparking rumours that their romance overlapped with his marriage.

"Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills," Ariana told the magazine.

She added about the rumours, saying, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride."

Defending Ethan, Ariana said, "There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

"No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullsh-t tabloid can rewrite in real life," she added.