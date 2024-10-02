Lady Gaga mobbed at famous chat show

Lady Gaga has been mobbed by fans as she stepped out from one of the famous chat shows.



As per Mail Online, the 38-year-old singer appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios to perform her new song Happy Mistake.

After her recording ended, the Bad Romance singer stopped to take selfies and sign autographs with the crowd outside.

Lady Gaga recently performed a new song 'Happy Mistake'

For her performance, she opted wore an oversized black blazer with a grey T-shirt layered underneath.

The musician also shared the glimpse of the performance from the show on her Instagram post. “THE SHOW MUST GO ON”, she captioned the post.

The Oscar-winning singer is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel of 2019’s Joker.



Titled as Joker: Folie à Deux, the Todd Phillips directed is loosely based on DC Comics characters.

It stars Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker with Gaga joining the cast as his love interest Harley Quinn.

Moreoevr, Zazie Beetz also reprises her role from the previous film, while Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener join the cast.