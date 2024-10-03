 
'Modern Family' star set to join the cast of Kim Kardashian's Hulu series

'Modern Family' actor Ed O'Neill is set to join the cast of Kim Kardashian's Hulu series 'All's Fair'

Web Desk
October 03, 2024

Modern Family star Ed O'Neill reported to set to star in Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama All's Fair.

According to Variety, the actor, best known for his comedic roles in the iconic sitcoms Married With Children and Modern Family, has been casted in the show.

Moreover, the outlet reported that O'Neill will have a recurring role, however, did not reveal any details about his character.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, Kardashian leads the show by American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy.

Additionally, All's Fair was first announced in December and it is the first series under Murphy's new overall deal at Disney.

Furthermore, the show will follow Kim playing the powerful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles, who runs a successful all-female law firm.

As per the publication, it will be inspired by Kardashian's actual lawyer, Laura Wasser, who represented her in divorce proceedings with Kanye West and Kris Humphries.

It is worth mentioning that All's Fair is created by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans) and Joe Baken.

As per the outlet, Kim will star opposite several acclaimed actresses, including Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash.

