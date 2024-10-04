Prince Harry's begging King Charles to fix Meghan Markle objections for Archie?

Prince Harry reportedly plans on pleading and begging King Charles to do away with Meghan Markle’s objections about the UK, all to safeguard his chaotic marriage.

News like this has been shared as part of a report by In Touch Weekly.

According to the outlet, during his UK trip this time around, “Harry will be seeking an audience with the King”.

While “He's worried about his health and misses him, but Harry's ultimate goal is to get his security detail back.”

Because “This will then give Meghan no objections to bringing Archie and Lili to London some day.”

Insights like this have started to pop up following fears that Prince Harry is ‘trapped’ in the US till his children are adults because the prince is unable to bring his children to the other side of the pond without ‘permission’ from his wife Meghan Markle.

For those unversed with the Sussexes issues about the UK, its pertinent to mention that it all revolves around police protection, which Prince Harry has taken many swings for in the British High Court.

As of right now, his claims have been refuted, because of his removal from the 'working royal' list, like cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, among others.