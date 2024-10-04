Sarah Ferguson again snubs Prince Andrew in latest statement

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly snubbed her former husband Prince Andrew in her latest statement, she issued after Princess Beatrice pregnancy announcement.



Sarah issued her new statement after the royal family confirmed that Princess Beatrice, 36, is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared the statement saying, “A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart.

“Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!”

She said, "Darling Beatrice. Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family.

"Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.

"Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing.

"Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us.”



"I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

However, she apparently failed to mention the new royal baby's grandfather, Prince Andrew, in her congratulatory statement.