John Legend aims to create a 'sense of togetherness' with upcoming tour plans

John Legend just revealed how he plans on bringing holiday cheer this season!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the popular artist stated how he would be taking a four-piece band on the road alongside him to perform covers of the 2018 album A Legendary Christmas, featuring Stevie Wonder.

“My hope for these shows is that they feel like a gathering of friends by the fireside — where the music brings warmth, joy, and a sense of togetherness," the 45-year-old musician told the outlet, as he announced his tour, titled, A John Legend Christmas.

The In My Mind singer continued, "Over the years, I’ve experienced the holidays in so many ways, and each version of me — from my childhood to now as a father — has shaped the way I approach this season.”

“I want to share that journey with the audience, through songs and stories that celebrate both the festive spirit and the moments that bring us closer. I hope people leave feeling like they’ve been part of something warm, familiar, and special,” John Legend further told the publication.