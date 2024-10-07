Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has reportedly come to really enjoy the lifestyle he’s gotten since going public with his romance with Taylor Swift, insiders believe.

An inside source made these comments public during one of their interviews with The National Inquirer.

During that conversation the source claimed that, “Travis is living like a rock star and sees no reason to rock the boat” with his beau Taylor Swift.

For those unversed, since announcing his relationship with Taylor, the footballer has managed to land a $100 million podcast deal with his brother Jason Kelce, a re-signing on his team, and other multi-million dollar deals.

And while “Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor. But he really loves the life she’s given him!” the insider clarified as well at one point in their chat.

The couple have ben the talk of the town since the first paparazzi moment and Taylor barely missed a single game since the news became public.