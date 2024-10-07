 
Geo News

Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce ‘living it up’ and enjoying what Taylor Swift’s got him

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has reportedly come to really enjoy the lifestyle he’s gotten since going public with his romance with Taylor Swift, insiders believe.

An inside source made these comments public during one of their interviews with The National Inquirer.

During that conversation the source claimed that, “Travis is living like a rock star and sees no reason to rock the boat” with his beau Taylor Swift.

For those unversed, since announcing his relationship with Taylor, the footballer has managed to land a $100 million podcast deal with his brother Jason Kelce, a re-signing on his team, and other multi-million dollar deals.

And while “Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor. But he really loves the life she’s given him!” the insider clarified as well at one point in their chat.

The couple have ben the talk of the town since the first paparazzi moment and Taylor barely missed a single game since the news became public.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley get ready for 'something they really wanted'
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley get ready for 'something they really wanted'
Meghan Markle's friend breaks down real reason for Sussexes going solo
Meghan Markle's friend breaks down real reason for Sussexes going solo
Sabrina Carpenter admits choosing Barry Keoghan was 'not-even-biased opinion'
Sabrina Carpenter admits choosing Barry Keoghan was 'not-even-biased opinion'
Patrick Warburton shares true feelings about 'Seinfeld'
Patrick Warburton shares true feelings about 'Seinfeld'
Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend
Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend
Saoirse Ronan still not over losing major franchise role when she was 13
Saoirse Ronan still not over losing major franchise role when she was 13
Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck: New details emerge
Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck: New details emerge
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar decline huge Coachella 2025 offer
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar decline huge Coachella 2025 offer