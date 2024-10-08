 
Kate Winslet receives prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival

Kate Winslet turns heads in a red fitted jumpsuit at the 20th Zurich Film Festival

Web Desk
October 08, 2024

Kate Winslet was all smiles as she was honored with the “Golden Icon" award at the 20th Zurich Film Festival on October 7.

The 49-year-old actress received the prestigious accolade for her incredible performance in her movie Lee.

Accepting the trophy, Kate said, “Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful honour and for recognising Lee, a film that has truly been a labour of love for me, and of which I am immensely proud."

“I am so grateful to the Zurich Film Festival for creating this moment to celebrate our film and to everyone who has been a part of this epic journey," the actress continued.

“Lee has been and remains, a pride and joy for me,” Kate added.

The Grammy-winning actress looked stunning in a red-fitted jumpsuit at the Swiss film festival.

She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with stunning gold earrings.

