ASAP Rocky shares co-parenting strategy with ladylove Rihanna

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months

October 09, 2024

ASAP Rocky dished out details on the division of parenting responsibilities between him and and his ladylove Rihanna.

During an interview with W Magazine, Rocky candidly talked about how his life was impacted after becoming a father to two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, whom he shares with his beloved partner Rihanna.

"That s*** changed my swag,” the D.M.B. singer said, “I’m such a dad, it’s f****** hilarious."

"I haven’t been in the gym in weeks. I come home, my kids are already in bed, asleep. I leave, they [sic] still asleep. But the sacrifices we make to put out something substantial,” he added.

The rapper went on to say, "Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what.

Moreover, he revealed the parenting tips they follow to divide the responsibilities and duties of their children by saying, "I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at."

"She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom," the Praise the Lord singer told the outlet.

"And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world,” Rocky added before signing off. 

