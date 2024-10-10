 
Lindsay Lohan discusses reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis after 21 years

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played mother-daughter duo in 2003’s ‘Freaky Friday’

October 10, 2024

Lindsay Lohan recently dished out details about working with her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis, 21 years after the film was released.

The 38-year-old actress during an interview with Elle expressed how “lucky” she felt to be back on set with Curtis.

While describing the 65-year-old actress as a “great person” and “friend”, Lohan said, “She's such a great person to have on set."

The actress continued, “She's just a great human being in general. So, we were really excited to be able to work together.”

The actress, who will soon star in Freaky Friday sequel with Curtis also spoke about their tight bond offscreen.

“She's always coming up with new words of wisdom. I can't even think of one, because there are so many,” the Mean Girls actress shared.

"I think we are constantly going through advice with each other, [on] life and growing and how things change over the years and how we evolve."

"It's just an ongoing conversation," Lohan said.

Lohan and Curtis starrer sequel Freakier Friday will hit theaters next year.

Released in 2003, the original film follows a mother and teen daughter (played by Curtis and Lohan, respectively) who magically switch bodies after reading a cryptic fortune cookie.

