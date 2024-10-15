Justin Timberlake strives to make amends for DWI arrest to wife Jessica Biel

An insider told People magazine,g that from the day the 43-year-old musician was taken under arrest after allegedly driving while intoxicated, in Sag Harbor, New York, earlier in June, the pair have "been very busy working and just focus on family time when they're off."

At the time of his arrest, Timberlake was doing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, while Biel is currently working on "back to back" projects, including her upcoming series The Better Sister, which will air on Amazon.

Moreover, the couple is also busy parenting their sons, 9-year-old Silas and 4-year-old Phineas.

"They've been married for a long time," adds the source. "They have to work on their marriage like most couples. Being working parents is never easy."

The source further noted that Biel who prefers "privacy, was not happy about" her husband's arrest, "they're both relieved that it's in the past."

It is pertinent to mention that the SexyBack musician's DWI case concluded in mid-September with $500 fine and 25 hours of community service.

"They are both committed to staying married," says the source. "Jess thinks he's a wonderful dad. They’re a great team.”

During his recent tour stop at Montreal, Timberlake gave a special shout-out to his wife marking their 12 wedding anniversary. Biel was also present at the show.

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in October 2012 in Italy but were legally married in US way before.