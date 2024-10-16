Princess Eugenie leaves mom Sarah Ferguson gushing with latest move

Princess Eugenie leaves mom Sarah Ferguson emotional

Princess Eugenie has left her mom Sarah Ferguson emotional with a touching message on her 65th birthday.

Eugenie took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos with Sarah Ferguson to wish her on special day.

She said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma.

“So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are.”

Princess Eugenie continued, “You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support. @sarahferguson15.”

Commenting on it, Sarah gushed, “Thank you my wonderful, kind, and beautiful daughters” along with a heart emoticon.

Moreover, Sarah also took to Instagram and issued a statement to thank fans, friends and family for ‘wonderful birthday wishes’

Sarah said, “Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes! I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren.

“It has been an extraordinary, full year - a year of recovery and of growth - and I just feel so lucky. Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes.”



