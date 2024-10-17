 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm

Meghan Markle was skeptical about her Royal duties during time in UK

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Meghan Markle struggled to understand the importance of her Royal role while she was still in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly saw no point royal walkabouts and tours without a monetary incentive.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, he explains: "On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm. Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public.

"Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story. Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: 'I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this'."

Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Mariah Carey 'scared to death' as she digs 'hole for herself': Report
Mariah Carey 'scared to death' as she digs 'hole for herself': Report
Mariah Carey turning to 'booze' amid huge grief: Source
Mariah Carey turning to 'booze' amid huge grief: Source
Tom Holland creates business from sobriety lessons
Tom Holland creates business from sobriety lessons
Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'break-up contract' revealed
Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'break-up contract' revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance remains rock solid: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance remains rock solid: Source
Angelina Jolie blocks aging with 'cosmetic procedures'
Angelina Jolie blocks aging with 'cosmetic procedures'
James Gunn dishes out how new ‘Superman' character became part of the 'script'
James Gunn dishes out how new ‘Superman' character became part of the 'script'