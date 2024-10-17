Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm

Meghan Markle struggled to understand the importance of her Royal role while she was still in the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex seemingly saw no point royal walkabouts and tours without a monetary incentive.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, he explains: "On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm. Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public.

"Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story. Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: 'I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this'."