Prince Harry had bizarre contribution to make Prince Archie's life

Prince Harry is said to have made a rather bizarre contribution to his son’s birth and it involved singing to seals.

Insight into this dangerous act by the Spare has been shared by the Scottish Daily Express.

According to their report, Prince Harry and Meghan “both wanted to start a family straightaway” and even the bond between the mother-to-be and King Charles “grew stronger during that weekend” once it was revealed that she shares a birthday with the monarch’s “favorite person”, the Queen Mother.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry recalled, “At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for Meg. One story in particular delighted us both, captured our imagination. It was about the selkies. The what, Pa?”

“Scottish mermaids, he said,” as Prince Harry recalled. “They took the form of seals and cruised along the shore outside the castle, within a stone's throw of where we were sitting. So, when you see a seal, he advised, you never can tell... Sing to it. They often sing back…”

The Spare also admitted, “Did I imagine – did Pa promise – that the selkies might also grant a wish?”

When the duo saw the seals, Prince Harry “ran to the water's edge, sang to them. Serenaded them. Arooo.” Even Meghan joined on this ‘magic’.”

The danger came about when Prince Harry stripped to swim in the water, because “This part of the Scottish coast was teeming with killer whales, the chef said, and singing to seals was like calling them to their blood-soaked deaths.”

Once the spare and his wife were safely out of the Highlands, and had headed to Nottingham Cottage Meghan decided to take two pregnancy tests.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019, exactly nine months after the duo’s trip to the Castle of Mey.