Jennifer Lopez all sets to get back spotlight amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to achieve another career milestone in year ahead.

Lately, The Hollywood star has had a challenging year related to her “crummy love life” with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Recently, a source close to the On The Floor singer dished out Lopez’s upcoming plans to get her spotlight back.

While reflecting on her divorce, which she filed against Affleck after two years of marriage in 2024, the insiders told DailyMail, "She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise."

Moreover, JLo will be vying for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Role in Affleck and his friend, Matt Damon, produced movie, Unstoppable.

However, the source revealed that Affleck and his co-producer are rooting for her for the award campaign.

Additionally, the source shared, "She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable. She is sensational in it, I saw the movie and wow, she nails it.

"I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off.

"Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her. There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable.

"It helps that she is now seen as the victim in the Affleck split. I think voters may want to give her the award now, they feel she has been through a lot," the insiders added.

Before signing off, the source revealed that the songstress is planning to announce new dates for her previously cancelled This Is Me... Now tour.

