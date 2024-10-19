Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make big decision for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a big decision for their children Archie and Lilibet amid their separation rumours, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond expressed her views on Meghan and Harry’s decision to buy luxury home in Portugal near Princess Eugenie.

Jennie said, "I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family.

"It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family."

Jennie added: "I don’t know quite why they feel they need to BUY a place….especially given that Harry has complained about lack of money in the past…..rather than just stay with Jack and Eugenie or rent a place, but it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic.”

"And that’s a positive move because it implies that the children won’t be solely immersed in American culture and will have a better understanding of their European roots," the royal expert further said.

The latest move comes amid rumours Meghan and Harry are ‘drifting apart’ over the duke’s longing for home.

The royal insider recently told Radar Online, "They have been drifting apart for a while. With Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.”