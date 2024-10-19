Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended a same event in Brentwood on Friday.



As MailOnline reported, Lopez was spotted "narrowly avoiding an awkward run-in" with Affleck who was accompanied with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

The On The Floor singer was joined by one of her twins 16-year-old Emme, as well as his friends for the nighttime outing.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024

The 52-year-old actor, on other hand, seen walking side-by-side through the same area alongside his ex-wife and their 15-year-old child Fin.

For the event, Lopez donned a light gray jumpsuit that was secured with a belt that tied around her waist.

The Gone Girl actor kept it casual as he wore a pair of light blue jeans as well as a red, printed shirt and dark red jacket.

Their separate outing comes few days after the news of the 55-year-old singer, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, “planning a major comeback” next year.

Moreover, JLo will be participating for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Role in Affleck and his friend, Matt Damon, produced movie, Unstoppable.