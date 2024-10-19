 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, the same day as their second wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood
Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended a same event in Brentwood on Friday.

As MailOnline reported, Lopez was spotted "narrowly avoiding an awkward run-in" with Affleck who was accompanied with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

The On The Floor singer was joined by one of her twins 16-year-old Emme, as well as his friends for the nighttime outing.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024

The 52-year-old actor, on other hand, seen walking side-by-side through the same area alongside his ex-wife and their 15-year-old child Fin.

For the event, Lopez donned a light gray jumpsuit that was secured with a belt that tied around her waist.

The Gone Girl actor kept it casual as he wore a pair of light blue jeans as well as a red, printed shirt and dark red jacket.

Their separate outing comes few days after the news of the 55-year-old singer, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, “planning a major comeback” next year.

Moreover, JLo will be participating for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Role in Affleck and his friend, Matt Damon, produced movie, Unstoppable.

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami video
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House video
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours