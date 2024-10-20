Photo: Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source

Lady Gaga is reportedly crushed by the negative comments about her new movie, Joker: Folie À Deux.

However, the songstress is also frustrated due to another matter related to her love of life, Michael Polansky.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, Lady Gaga’s friends believe that she has after getting engaged to the 46-year-old businessman in April.

According to a tipster, her friends are “giving her a hard time about not being fun anymore.”

“They’re accusing her of turning into an old lady overnight and complaining that she doesn’t know how to have a good time anymore,” the insider also confided.

They went on to reveal, “It’s true she used to be a much bigger party animal, but these days all she wants to do is stay home and nest with Michael, and they aren’t even married yet.”

“The rare times she does go out she usually defers to him about how long they should stay out, which is pretty irritating for her friends,” the source continued.

“She hates having to justify herself and defend her relationship, she feels like no matter what she does people are criticizing her,” they concluded.