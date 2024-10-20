Prince William, Kate Middleton cleaned up their act for Prince George's sake

Experts have just hailed Prince William and Kate Middleton for their ability to clean up their act for the sake of their children.

News about this has been brought forward by royal author Christopher Andersen.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

In that conversation he said, “William once described Kate's sense of humor as ‘naughty’ and his own as ‘dirty,’ and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together.”

“They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing.”

He also noted how, “William and Kate have also passed their wacky, slapstick, Monty Python-meets-Benny Hill sense of humor on to the children.”

“And like all parents of young children, William and Kate find themselves refereeing when the kids fight over the TV remote, or when the inevitable teasing that goes on between siblings turns into the equally inevitable wrestling match,” Mr Andersen also chimed in to add before signing off.

Comments of this nature, about everything have been shared shortly after Kate announced her cancer-free diagnosis.