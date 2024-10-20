Ozzy Osbourne 'can't believe' second induction in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne just got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, for the second time!

The Children of the Grave rocker first received the honour back in 2006 as a member of the iconic rock band, Black Sabbath.

However, his second induction, this year, comes for his solo career that began in 1980 after being fired from the band due to addiction problems.

Osbourne is the 27th artist of the music field to be inducted into the hall more than once, joining artists such as John Lennon, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young.

The Dreamer crooner was awarded this honor by the renowned actor and Tenacious D front man, Jack Black, who introduced Osbourne as, "the greatest frontman in the history of rock 'n' roll.”

Osbourne received a standing ovation as he accepted the award while seated on a throne, saying, "I can't believe I'm here myself," adding, "My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I can't thank them enough."

It is pertinent to mention that the rock star, nicknamed as the Prince of Darkness, has been battling Parkinson’s disease in addition to other complex medical issues that have restricted him from performing live.

However, at the induction ceremony, Osbourne did kick off an onstage tribute performance screaming, "All aboard!" before performing his hit track, Crazy Train.