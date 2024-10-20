 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprise move away from the US sparks chatter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s change of pace has just come under the spotlight

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys surprise move away from the US sparks chatter
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprise move away from the US sparks chatter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s U turn has just been brought to the forefront by experts.

Royal expert Jennie Bond made these admissions in reference to the Sussexes’ motivations for the UK and their new property in Portugal.

She weighed in on everything while speaking to OK! Magazine.

In the eyes of Ms Bond, “I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family.”

And “It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family.”

But when it comes to the home she admitted, “I don’t know quite why they feel they need to buy a place…. especially given that Harry has complained about lack of money in the past…..rather than just stay with Jack and Eugenie or rent a place, but it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic.”

“And that’s a positive move because it implies that the children won’t be solely immersed in American culture and will have a better understanding of their European roots.”

Source close to Liam Payne drops a bombshell about his final hours
Source close to Liam Payne drops a bombshell about his final hours
Prince Harry turning more practical with his decisions post professional split
Prince Harry turning more practical with his decisions post professional split
Tom Hardy picks superhero he would 'love to fight'
Tom Hardy picks superhero he would 'love to fight'
Kylie Jenner goes glam at 2024 Academy Museum Gala
Kylie Jenner goes glam at 2024 Academy Museum Gala
Princess Anne's remarks about Kate Middleton come true?
Princess Anne's remarks about Kate Middleton come true?
Nicki Minaj admits she has grown to 'love the imperfections' with age
Nicki Minaj admits she has grown to 'love the imperfections' with age
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new video from Australia tour video
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new video from Australia tour
Hugh Grant spotted enjoying game night with wife Anna in Italy
Hugh Grant spotted enjoying game night with wife Anna in Italy