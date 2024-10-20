Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprise move away from the US sparks chatter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s U turn has just been brought to the forefront by experts.

Royal expert Jennie Bond made these admissions in reference to the Sussexes’ motivations for the UK and their new property in Portugal.

She weighed in on everything while speaking to OK! Magazine.

In the eyes of Ms Bond, “I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family.”

And “It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family.”

But when it comes to the home she admitted, “I don’t know quite why they feel they need to buy a place…. especially given that Harry has complained about lack of money in the past…..rather than just stay with Jack and Eugenie or rent a place, but it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic.”

“And that’s a positive move because it implies that the children won’t be solely immersed in American culture and will have a better understanding of their European roots.”