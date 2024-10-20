Photo: Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly changing her wardrobe for a more sophisticated look.

An insider privy to In Touch Weekly recently shared, “Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong.”

They continued that the mother four’s “plan is to take the bar exam in February.”

According to this source, the American socialite is putting in her maximum effort to take the law exam. “She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high,” they added.

“But she’s convinced she can pull it off so she’s really pushing herself hard right now with her studies,” they remarked and shared that she is also going for a more professional look with her style.

“Her sisters are all teasing her and accusing her of wanting to cosplay at being a lawyer, but she’s not letting it dissuade her,” the source also stated.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She feels like she needs to dress for the job she wants and she’s having fun creating her new look.”