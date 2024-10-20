 
Geo News

Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to revamp her look with a more professional touch

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Photo: Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source
Photo: Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly changing her wardrobe for a more sophisticated look.

An insider privy to In Touch Weekly recently shared, “Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong.”

They continued that the mother four’s “plan is to take the bar exam in February.”

According to this source, the American socialite is putting in her maximum effort to take the law exam. “She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high,” they added.

“But she’s convinced she can pull it off so she’s really pushing herself hard right now with her studies,” they remarked and shared that she is also going for a more professional look with her style.

“Her sisters are all teasing her and accusing her of wanting to cosplay at being a lawyer, but she’s not letting it dissuade her,” the source also stated.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She feels like she needs to dress for the job she wants and she’s having fun creating her new look.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William's reaction to Meghan Markle first pregnancy laid bare video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's reaction to Meghan Markle first pregnancy laid bare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprise move away from the US sparks chatter
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprise move away from the US sparks chatter
'Daredevil: Born Again' gets exciting release update
'Daredevil: Born Again' gets exciting release update
Former model comes forward with fresh claims against Diddy
Former model comes forward with fresh claims against Diddy
King Charles talks about 'democracy' in Australia amid advancing age video
King Charles talks about 'democracy' in Australia amid advancing age
Source close to Liam Payne drops a bombshell about his final hours
Source close to Liam Payne drops a bombshell about his final hours
Prince Harry turning more practical with his decisions post professional split
Prince Harry turning more practical with his decisions post professional split
Tom Hardy picks superhero he would 'love to fight'
Tom Hardy picks superhero he would 'love to fight'