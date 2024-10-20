Photo: Timothee Chalamet doppelganger shares rare message for actor

Timothee Chalamet’s look-alike Mark Eydelshteyn is reportedly grateful to be compared to the actor.

Recently, Mark attended the red carpet for Anora’s New York premiere on October 15, 2024.

During this appearance, he had a conversation with Us Weekly and expressed his admiration for the Dune star, branding him as an “amazing” actor.

“We’re talking about him too much and we’re talking in a good way,” he added.

The doppelganger also admitted that it was like a “knife in the back” because Kylie Jenner's boyfriend couldn’t make time for him.

“He’s amazing, but why he’s not here is crazy,” he continued to joke.

Sharing a message for the actor, who is reportedly focused on advancing his career, the Russian look-alike of Timothee said, “Hi man. Thank you for your works. And do you like Anora? What do you think about the philosophy of Anora?”

This message comes amid Life & Style’s report that Timothee Chalamet is in dire need of a mentor, who could set him on the right path, because “all of Timmy’s self-esteem is wrapped up in being the guy on the movie poster or walking the red carpet at one of his big premieres.”

“That’s no way to live life, even for a Hollywood movie star,” the source explained.