Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert

A beauty expert has just given her take on Meghan Markle’s regimen.

Beauty expert Margherita Lascala made these comments during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

She began the conversation by pointing out Meghan’s freckles and said, “In the past, Meghan has spoken with pride about her freckles.”

So “rather than using a product such as a foundation that would cover them up, she is rumoured to be a fan of a skin tint and tinted moisturisers”.

“The best way to apply these products is to use a round brush as this will deposit the product in the most natural way,” the expert also explained.

So “I suspect that Meghan enhances her freckles by dotting them with a brow pencil lightly as this will give the Californian girl-next-door look that she loves to emulate."

The expert also commented that the Duchess has probably taken to using a “light finishing powder on [the] T-Zone.”

And also added, “to enhance radiance, the highlighter balm from Pat Mcgrath Labs would be a great choice as this will add radiance to her face,” before signing off.