Liam Payne drugged before death? Investigators to reveal results

Liam Payne's death investigators are awaiting crucial results that could determine if he was drugged or intoxicated before death.

Lead investigator Prosecutor Marcelo Roma has called for histopathological, biochemical, and toxicological studies to be carried out.

The results are expected to arrive between 10 to 15 days. In the meantime, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutors will be treating his death as 'inconclusive, Daily Mail reported.

The singer's father Geoff Payne recently flew to Buenos Aires to identify the body and arrange its repatriation to the UK once released by the authorities. His funeral has been scheduled to take place in November.

Another recent finding that could provide clarity is that his record label quietly dropped the One Direction alum due to fears that his music won't be appealing to his fanbase.

"Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed," an insider spilled to the publication.

"The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists," the source added.