Wrestling legends 'Hulk Hogan' and 'The Undertaker' approve of Trump as future president

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight — Reuters.

Over ten years have passed since former Republican US president Donald Trump appeared as a special guest on a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) program, but it seems that Trump is still relevant in the wrestling arena.

Popular wrestling stars are showing their support for the Republican nominee and hoping to see him win the upcoming presidential election.

Terry Bollea, AKA Hulk Hogan, the all-American hero revealed a bright-red Trump 2024 tank top at this Summer’s Republican National Convention after ripping off his shirt and exclaiming: "Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!"

Besides, Mark Calaway, the renowned WWE icon, The Undertaker, also complimented Trump’s campaign in his podcast “Six Feet Under” this Monday. "You know what you've done? You've made politics fun again," added Calaway.

With less than 15 days remaining in the election and the presidential campaigns of both Democrats and Republicans going in full swing, the white house rivals are tied in a heated contest in terms of campaigning as well as the race for president's palace.

Abraham Josephine Riesman, a freelance journalist, while commenting on the Trump media strategy, told BBC: "There's a lot of people who listen to wrestling podcasts, and you're going to get a lot of people who identify as apolitical or unorthodox."

The youngsters are indeed a target area for both Harris and Trump and seeking to win their endorsement through familiar means like podcasts and other social media platforms is what they hope for.

"I think what we’re doing better this time around than he’s ever done before is leveraging Trump as a person: the celebrity of Donald Trump, the unmatched aura of Donald Trump that’s a very popular word on TikTok, by the way," said Alex Bruesewitz, a senior communications adviser to Trump, in an interview with Semafor.