Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper

Diddy's children have released a clear statement regarding his incarceration

Diddy's kids have spoken out to support their father as he awaits trial in jail after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and more crimes.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Diddy's children – D'Lila, Jessie, Justin, Christian, Chance, and Quincy voiced support for their father. His 2-year-old daughter Love wasn’t included in the statement, but she was featured in the family photo accompanying the statement.

They wrote: "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family."

Concluding the statement they said that they miss their father.

As Diddy awaits trial for federal case, multiple sexual abuse civil lawsuits have been filed against the music mogul. One shocking lawsuit alleges that he raped a 13-year-old girl.

Among the new accusers, one man claimed that he was drugged at a party and then found himself in a room, where he was abused by other men. Another man claimed that he was only 16 when he was abused by Diddy at one of his parties. The music mogul then allegedly told him that “it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star."