Photo: Kylie Jenner putting pressure on Timothee Chalamet to start family: Source

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly having a great time with Kylie Jenner.

As fans will be aware, Kylie is the mother to two children, – Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Now, an insider privy to Life & Style that the business, who recently got slammed for lowering the standards of the fashion industry, wants another baby with the Dune star.

“She wants another child and, at least in her eyes, he’s the perfect candidate,” a source recently confided.

Explaining the rationale behind these baby plans, the source mentioned that Kylie wants to keep Timothee in the frame.

“Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens,” the source expressed.

They even added, “And it also gives her an amazing sperm donor with the added benefit of his A-list status.”

However, the point to be noted here is that Timothee is prioritizing his career right now because he wants to become the greatest movie star ever.

Speaking in this regard, the source declared, “She’s putting it out there that she wants them to start trying for a kid and she seems confident he won’t be turned off by the extra pressure,” after which they resigned from the topic.