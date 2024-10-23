Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with unpleasant message amid King Charles' tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves being hit with some rather unpleasant messaging at the hands of experts, all while King Charles tours Australia.

Everything began once Ms Daniela Elser got candid in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The piece began with her directly speaking to the Sussexes and said, “Dear Harry and Meghan, It’s not you, it’s us. This might be an unpleasant message to hear, but this is hard for us too.

She also went on to add, “You thought you were special, we thought you were special. But it turns out that we as a nation are just hooked on HRHs.”

Because according to Ms Elser, “on Tuesday afternoon, an estimated 10,000 people thronged and jostled and queued and waited on the Sydney Opera House forecourt, the Botanic Gardens and on boats to see King Charles and Queen Camilla in scenes that got monarchists a bit excited and which gave those that greeted Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 a massive run for their money.”

With one fell swoop, Sydney has just managed to crush a major claim that goes to the very heart of Megxit.

She also compared this to Meghan Markle’s tour and admitted that, “Sydney (and Canberra) have just delivered Harry and Meghan a stunning reality check.”