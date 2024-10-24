Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Kim Kardashian threw a "lavish" pajama party for her upcoming musical fantasy film Wicked with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Kim took to her Instagram on October 23 and posted a carousel of pictures and videos on her stories, giving some glimpses into her special screening event at her million-dollar mansion in California, which she used to share with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Along with Grande and Erivo, her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, and children also attended the party.

She posted a video, showcasing the entrance to her house decorated with Wicked-themed pink floral arrangements, a green carpet, and a movie poster.

The clip also featured Kim, saying, “I just came home. Look what we're watching tonight. Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I've never been more excited.”

Kim showed some Wicked-themed Barbie dolls for "all of the kids" in another video in her home cinema room.

The SKIMS founder said, “Alright guys, we have a special screening tonight of Wicked.”

Moreover, most of the group, including Cynthia, donned green pajamas from SKIMS and pink socks, while Ariana wore pink pajamas and green socks.

The 44-year-old socialite also shared a group photo with the Grande and Ervio and her three of her kids, North, Chicago, and Psalm, which she captioned, “We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much!”

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked, an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, is set to release on November 22, 2024.