Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber spotted in style post brand bash

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted while leaving a bash for her brand Rhode Skin in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the singer who got married to the model in 2018 playfully flirted with his wife while making their stylish exit alongside pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.

Moreover, Hailey appeared in formals for her event in an oversized grey men's suit which she teamed with a skinny red tie, crisp white shirt and pointy black heels while tying back her blonde locks into a bun. She sported a quirky fringe and completed the ensemble with a pair of black glasses.

Meanwhile Justin flashed his heavily tattooed chest beneath an open brown plaid shirt that was worn with baggy blue jeans while he accessorized with a brown suede hat and kept it low down over his face as the couple, who welcomed their first child in August, made their way to a waiting car, as per the publication.

Additionally, their close friend Kylie wowed in a plunging black top and leather trousers as she shielded her eyes behind shades. While supermodel sister Kendall left little to the imagination in cut-out top that ensured all eyes were on her as she left holding her goody bag.

Furthermore, Hailey launched her skincare company, Rhode Skin, in June 2022, promising customers “dewy, delicious skin” with the release of their first three products: the peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream, and peptide lip treatment, as per the outlet.