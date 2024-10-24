Tarek El Moussa grateful to wife Heather for being 'amazing stepmother'

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are three years strong as they celebrate their wedding annviersary.

The HGTV star, 43, marked three years of his marriage to Heather on Wednesday by sharing a sweet note via Instagram Stories.

“Heather, You are the heart of our home, bringing joy and comfort every day,” he wrote. “Your unwavering support and understanding make even the toughest moments easier to navigate,” Tarek wrote for the Selling Sunset star, 37.

“You have blessed our life with our beautiful son, Tristan, and are an amazing stepmother to Taylor and Brayden,” he wrote referring to his daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, that he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Tarek and Heather also share son Tristan, who was born in January 2023.

“I admire your resilience and how you approach life with such grace and positivity,” Tarek added. “I’m endlessly grateful for the way you inspire me to be a better person. Every day with you is a gift, and I can’t imagine this journey without you by my side.”

"xx Tarek," he signed off the message.

Heather, who is currently on an anniversary trip to Mexico with her husband, also posted some snaps to celebrate their marriage.

"Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though but we have fun," she began the caption.

"Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let’s remember, Always you & me," she added.