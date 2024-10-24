 
Geo News

Tarek El Moussa grateful to wife Heather for being 'amazing stepmother'

Tarek El Moussa pens heartfelt note on third wedding anniversary with wife Heather

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Tarek El Moussa grateful to wife Heather for being amazing stepmother
Tarek El Moussa grateful to wife Heather for being 'amazing stepmother'

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are three years strong as they celebrate their wedding annviersary.

The HGTV star, 43, marked three years of his marriage to Heather on Wednesday by sharing a sweet note via Instagram Stories.

Tarek El Moussa grateful to wife Heather for being amazing stepmother

“Heather, You are the heart of our home, bringing joy and comfort every day,” he wrote. “Your unwavering support and understanding make even the toughest moments easier to navigate,” Tarek wrote for the Selling Sunset star, 37.

“You have blessed our life with our beautiful son, Tristan, and are an amazing stepmother to Taylor and Brayden,” he wrote referring to his daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, that he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Tarek and Heather also share son Tristan, who was born in January 2023.

“I admire your resilience and how you approach life with such grace and positivity,” Tarek added. “I’m endlessly grateful for the way you inspire me to be a better person. Every day with you is a gift, and I can’t imagine this journey without you by my side.”

"xx Tarek," he signed off the message.

Heather, who is currently on an anniversary trip to Mexico with her husband, also posted some snaps to celebrate their marriage.

"Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though but we have fun," she began the caption.

"Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let’s remember, Always you & me," she added.

Charli XCX garners praise from 'Brat' re-release collaborator Julian Casablancas
Charli XCX garners praise from 'Brat' re-release collaborator Julian Casablancas
Jennifer Lawrence makes first red carpet appearance post pregnancy news
Jennifer Lawrence makes first red carpet appearance post pregnancy news
Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox growing ties after Jennifer Aniston divorce: Source
Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox growing ties after Jennifer Aniston divorce: Source
Cardi B moves on after filing for divorce from Offset
Cardi B moves on after filing for divorce from Offset
Kate Cassidy's friend makes bold claim about Liam Payne's death
Kate Cassidy's friend makes bold claim about Liam Payne's death
Liam Neeson opens up about dating after wife Natasha Richardson's death
Liam Neeson opens up about dating after wife Natasha Richardson's death
King Charles' rumored love child sparks security risk: ‘He's coming to me'
King Charles' rumored love child sparks security risk: ‘He's coming to me'
Martha Stewart recalls terrible 5-month imprisonment ahead of documentary release
Martha Stewart recalls terrible 5-month imprisonment ahead of documentary release