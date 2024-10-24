Lily Allen reveals her nerdy side post New York outing 

 
October 24, 2024

Lily Allen showcases her nerdy style in a series of selfies with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer snapped pictures in front of a mirror to show off her quirky outfit after enjoying a casual stroll in NYC with her husband David Harbour.

According to Daily Mail, the Smile singer donned a striking outfit made up of a pink and maroon geometric-style cardigan over a black T-shirt and a bright yellow leopard print mini skirt.

Moreover, Lily added a pair of sheer tights and chunky black loafers to her look.

Additionally, she accessorized with stacked bangles, a pair of large rose-tinted glasses and she threw up her maroon hair into a messy bun.

As per the publication, the star later snapped another selfie while she was on the go in a car while posing in her seat with her tongue sticking out.

Furthermore, for her outing she added a leather jacket and seemed to be poking fun at herself by captioning the snap as, “Nerd Alert.”

It is worth mentioning that Lily's Instagram post came after she enjoyed a day in New York with Stranger Things star David whom she married in 2020. 

