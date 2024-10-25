Jennifer Lopez irked by Ben Affleck's post-separation lifestyle?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not happy with her estranged-husband Ben Affleck’s sudden changed behavior after their post-separation.



An insider told RadarOnline that Lopez, who married Affleck in 2022, "is annoyed seeing her estranged-husband taking good care of his lifestyle".

As per the publication, Affleck is doing his “best to bring significant changes to his lifestyle and dietary habits”.

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best,” the insider claimed.

The 55-year-old singer, according to the source, is however “seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together”.

The source further claimed that she tried her best to change the 52-year-old actor’s lifestyle while they were together but to no use.

They said, “She tried to revamp his image, and he totally refused.”

The source concluded that “it feels like a total slap in the face because it’s sending this message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for”.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of separation.