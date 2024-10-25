 
Raye's fans embark on mission after her 'car got stolen'

Raye revealed that her car, that contained her songwriting books got stolen

October 25, 2024

Raye, a popular British singer, who has also opened for Taylor Swift’s wildly successful Eras Tour, just celebrated her twenty-seventh birthday while coping with a major loss.

The 27-year-old songstress took to her official Instagram account to pen a bitter-sweet caption over her birthday as she updated her followers on how her car was stolen that contained all of her songwriting books in the boot.

This year, after scoring six gongs at the Brit Awards, Raye had been crafting a follow-up of her 2023 debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

“It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye,” she captioned her carousel of images where the first one featured Raye posing for the camera as she held a pink-coloured sash that read, “queen for the day.”

While the second picture showed a cake decorated with sprinkles and icing that spelled, “Sorry ur car got stolen.”

Fans of the Escapism hitmaker have expressed their sentiments over not only Raye losing her car but also her songwriting diaries.

One of her followers noted, “Oh so we’re finding your car.”

“I’m starting my own investigation, we need that album,” another fan commented.

While a third user declared, “Operation find Raye's car....NOW!!!”

