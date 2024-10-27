Liam Payne's friend Jamie Scott showcases late singer's sketching talent

Liam Payne’s friend and singer Jamie Scott has penned a heartfelt note for Liam Payne, who died on October 16 after from hotel balcony.

The 40-singer, who penned Night Changes with One Direction, took to Instagram and share his grief for the former band member, who died at the age of 31.

The singer shared never-before-seen sketches by the former One Direction star.

He also shared moments between himself and Liam, including images with their partners and a tender picture where the singer is cradling Jamie's son.

He penned, "Dearest Liam, I'm lost today. We met at your first ever recording session, and from that moment on we became brothers."

"Over the years you became part of my family he said, adding, “It's hard to say that people in this industry become true best friends as lives are always busy and lots of people come and go.

“But you were an exception. Always there for me, always present, always kind.”

According to Jamie, Liam had “the biggest heart, the cheekiest laugh” and he was “so funny”.

He also mentioned about the "Your amazing drawings, coming up with a million ideas a day, singing to your hearts content, making people smile and laugh.”

He concluded the post, saying, "I'll miss you every day. Rest Well brother. xxx."

The former member of the boyband left the world mourning after losing his life in a fall from the third floor of his hotel room at the Casasur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex-Cheryl Cole.