Taylor Swift gestures to Travis Kelce in New Orleans Eras concert

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Taylor Swift paid yet another tribute to her footballer boyfriend in a recent concert.

The Grammy winner, 34, was singing the outro to Midnight Rain when she seemed to throw an imaginary football.

A video of the sweet gesture emerged on social media, leaving Swifties in a frenzy.

Swift previously paid the Kansas City Chiefs player a similar tribute during the European leg of her Eras Tour over the summer.

In fact, Swift changed up the lyrics of her song Karma just last weekend during her Miami show in his absence.

She changed up the lyrics from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The Lover songstress has edited the lyrics plenty of times earlier. 

However, in his absence during her Miami shows, Kelce’s family made sure to show up in the singer's support.

His brother, Jason Kelce, brought his wife, Kylie, and their two daughters, Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 3, to one of the shows. Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna Kelce, was also in attendance.

