Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new move has paved the way or King Charles to know more about Lilibet and Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to buy a home in Portugal has given King Charles a way to remain indirectly connected to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s new luxury home is close to the Prince’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s house in the country.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has pointed out that Charles and Harry can inquire about each other via Eugenie.

“I think it’s a positive thing that Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being, if he is so inclined. And Harry can presumably gauge the mood of the family via Eugenie,” Jennie told OK!.

"Any reconciliation – which at this stage still seems unlikely – has to start somewhere and with someone. And that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath," she remarked.

Jennie also explained that this move means the Sussexes want their kids to spend time with their cousins August and Ernest Brooksbank.

"I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family," she said. "It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family."