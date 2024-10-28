Prince William receives crucial advice to become 'consequential royal'

Prince William receives sweet advice to become 'consequential royal'

Prince William has received a sweet advice after the Prince of Wales made a major announcement regarding the project close to his heart.

The advice has come from royal expert Peter Hunt.

Peter Hunt shared his sweet advice after Kensington palace shared Prince William’s photos along with a big announcement.

The palace tweeted, “Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The documentary follows the first year of @HomewardsUK – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated.”

It further said, “Homelessness has been an issue close to The Prince's heart ever since visiting @PassageCharity with his mother as a child. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far.”

Reacting to it, Peter Hunt advised, “William can singlehandedly make a significant impact on homelessness by accepting a fixed income in return for giving up his vast Duchy of Cornwall estate.

“Instead of tinkering at the edges, he’d become a consequential royal.”