Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are too toxic to hold onto

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been warned about the dangers they pose, because of how toxic their brand has become.

PR expert Ed Coram James made comments of this nature, during his interview with GB News.

In that conversation he said, “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand.”

“That brand is based on a duo. Call it ‘Harry and Meghan’, call it ‘the Sussexes’, call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.”

And “Since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable.”

According to the expert, “[It's] to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.”

All in all, “When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels,” he also added before signing off.