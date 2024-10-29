Prince Harry receives strong warning about future of marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has received a strong warning about the future of his marriage with wife Meghan Markle amid separation rumours.

The warning has come from royal expert and biographer Hugo Vickers.

Speaking to a media outlet, per OK! Magazine, the royal expert predicted Archie and Lilibet doting mother will 'inevitably' dump Prince Harry in future.

The expert said, "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.

"I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."

Referring to Meghan’s former friend, he also claimed, "She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the entire British royal family."

"So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him," Hugo Vickers warned.

The royal expert’s prediction and warning came amid claims Meghan and Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart".