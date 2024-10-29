Shawn Mendes reveals 'real truth' about his identity

Shawn Mendes revealed his scary feeling related to the "real truth" he is discovering about his personal life.

At Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Treat You Better singer candidly shared with the audience that he is still 'figuring out' the real truth about his personal life.

Before singing his song, Mountain, at Shawn Mendes’ For Friends and Family Tour show, he responded to queer rumors by saying, “I was really young when I started. I was 15 years old. The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15.”

“Since I was really young, there’s this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long,” the Senorita singer added. “I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

Meanwhile, the Folk-Pop singer highlighted that he is still discovering his romantic orientation amid LGBTQ rumours.

#redrocks #themountain @shecutex3 proud of @Shawn Mendes for speaking up for himself. let the man live and figure his life out.???????? #shawnmendes

Furthermore, the Canadian singer went on to say, “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover it.”



“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. And I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” he continued.

Before concluding, the Nobody Knows singer shared, “And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. And that’s all I really want to say about that for now."