Meghan Markle advised on how to remain ‘dignified' with marriage in royal family

How Meghan Markle measures up against famous princesses: Expert weighs in

Meghan Markle is being urged to learn from the example of other American women who’ve married into royalty and remained “dignified.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was recently bashed by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who claimed that "all her ideas are total crap" and she has "the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world."

Now, another biographer, Christopher Wilson, has echoed her words and advised Meghan to take a leaf out of other Princesses’ books.

He wrote in an article for the Mail: “Slammed by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown as having 'the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world', Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity.”

“So maybe this is the moment for Meghan to follow the example of the thirty-plus American women who married into royalty in the past – those who remained dignified and left behind a good mark on the world."

He went on to list the women, including Kelly Rodesvedt, who tied the knot with Prince Hubertus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 2000 and Sarah Butler, who married Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad of Jordan in Amman also in 2000.

The list also included Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, Rita Hayworth, who was married to Prince Aly Khan from 1949-1953.

Wilson argued that they’ve "achieved more in life with their royal marriages than Meghan Markle has so far managed," and placed only Barbara Hutton, daughter of retail tycoon Frank Winfield Woolworth who had a troubled private life.