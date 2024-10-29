King Charles receives crucial plea about Prince Harry amid cancer

King Charles has received a crucial request about his estranged son Prince Harry as the monarch is fighting cancer.

Royal expert Robert Hardman, who is the author of "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," has claimed that the monarch has been urged not to answer Harry’s messages and instead, keep his "stress levels down."

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Robert Hardman revealed this as the cancer-stricken King has not responded to Harry’s phone calls and letters.

The royal author explained, "I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?’,

"But right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about. Let’s get through this… There is a sense that now is probably not the time.”

He continued, "If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack.

"There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process… Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things."