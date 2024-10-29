Prince William fighting to take George, Charlotte, Louis out of their ‘own little world’

Prince William made public his attempts at making sure his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis never grow up living in their own little world.

The prince shared this in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

According to Marie Claire, the two-part show shows off the prince’s bid to end homelessness in the UK.

It also included a very candid admission about the way the future king wants to raise his children.

He began by recounting his own childhood, and the lessons he intends to pass down when he said, “When I was very small, my mother started talking about homelessness, much like I do with my children now on the school run.”

For those unversed, Prince William made these trips to the Passage and Centrepoint when he was around the same age as Prince George.

Hence he started having his conversations with his brood early on and it “had a big impact”.

The heir also added, “it’s important to introduce the conversations when they are small.”

At one point in the conversation, he also recalled how that first moment went in his household, and admitted that “there was sort of silence” at first, but “you could see their brains trying to work out what it means.”

At the end of the day, the heir also admitted that his biggest motivation is to make sure his kids realize that “they’re not just living in their own little worlds.”