Joaquin Phoenix reveals Christopher Nolan's shocking offer

In a shocking revelation, Joaquin Pheonix said Christopher Nolan offered him the Joker role in The Dark Knight.



During an interview on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin, the Oscar winner recalled declining the Inception filmmaker offer because he said he was not ready to fill in the shoes of the Crime Prince of Gotham.

“I remember I talked to Chris Nolan about ‘The Dark Knight’ and that didn’t happen for whatever reason,” the Her star said.

“I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘What is in me that’s not doing this?’ And it’s not about me. There’s something else.”

“There’s another person who is going to do something. … I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film, right?,” he continued.

“I don’t know whether Christopher Nolan was coming to me saying, ‘You’re definitely the person.’ I can’t remember the context of how we met, but I know we met.”

“My feeling was I shouldn’t do this, but maybe he also was like, ‘He’s not the guy,’” Joaquin concluded.