Cynthia Erivo talks Kardashian 'Wicked' screening and THAT fan edited poster

'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attended a screening of the movies with Kardashian-Jenner clan

Cynthia Erivo has opened about why she was upset about the fan-edited Wicked poster.

Erivo hit back recently when fan edited posters of Wicked hid half her face with her character Elphaba’s hat.

Cynthia told ET, “It wasn’t necessarily a clap-back. I think I’m really protective of the role and just as I’m passionate about… Well I am passionate about it and I know that the fans are passionate about it, and I think for me it was just like a human moment of like, wanting to protect little Elphaba. And it was a human moment. I probably should’ve called my friends, but, it’s fine.”

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning actress also commented on the private screening of Wicked for the Kardashian-Jenner family, which she and Ariana Grande attended in their costumes. She also said that that was the first time she watched the movie.

“That was a lot of fun. Very emotional, lots of tears, and it was really, really sweet. It was the first time that Ari and I got to watch it together. It was really lovely,” she shared.

Along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked stars Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater.